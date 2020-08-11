(The Center Square) – After the Virginia Parole Board was accused of breaking the law to release prisoners more easily, a Republican senator introduced legislation to increase transparency regarding the board’s decisions.
Currently, individual votes by the parole board for whether a person will be granted parole are not public record. Senate Bill 5012, which was filed by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, would make those votes accessible to the public and subject to the state’s Freedom of Information Act.
“The parole board makes such significant decisions affecting public safety,” Suetterlein told The Center Square, noting the public should know what the board is saying and doing.
Suetterlein said people have a legal right to access a judge’s decision and the votes of other state boards. He said the parole board should be treated the same as other boards.
The legislation has support from several Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, who is a co-sponsor of the bill. Sutterlein said he hopes more transparency receives bipartisan support in light of recent revelations the board is not following the law. At this time, there are no Democratic co-sponsors.
A report from the Office of the State Inspector General released last week found the parole board did not properly follow the law when it released Vincent Martin from prison. Martin was found guilty of murdering a Richmond police officer in 1979. The report said the board did not “endeavor diligently” to contact the family of the victims before deciding to release the prisoner, in violation of state law.
According to the report, the board often prioritized information that would lead to a prisoner’s release and avoided hearing evidence that would look bad for the prisoner’s release. The report also found the board did not keep any record of meetings between October 2019 and March 2020, which is required by law.
The board denied the accusation and claimed the report’s conclusion was based on a misunderstanding of the law, faulty assumptions and incorrect facts. Republican leaders have urged every member of the board to step down from their position and urged Gov. Ralph Northam to fire them if they do not.
Suetterlein’s legislation was introduced for consideration during the upcoming special session, which will convene Aug. 18. During the special session, lawmakers plan to reconsider budget priorities in light of more-recent revenue projections and address criminal justice reform concerns in light of the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.