(The Center Square) – Legislation that would remove the automatic felony and six month imprisonment for assaulting a police officer passed the Virginia Senate on Wednesday in 21-15 vote.
Under Senate Bill 5032, a jury may find a person guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor for simple assault of a police officer, rather than a felony, if the person charged had diminished physical or mental capacity or there is no bodily injury. If the officer has a bodily injury and the person is of sound mind, then the person charged will still be charged with a felony but, if convicted, will not be subject to a mandatory minimum of six months in prison.
While debating with Republican lawmakers on the Senate floor, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, said the automatic felony has been abused in Virginia. He said a person could receive a felony and mandatory six months in prison for bumping into an officer during an altercation, for trying to get pepper spray out of his or her mouth and inadvertently spitting on an officer, and many other minor altercations that could even be accidental.
Republican lawmakers objected to the bill, arguing that it would cause difficulty for police officers. Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, said officers serve with distinction 99.9 percent of the time and lawmakers should not make their jobs more difficult. He said the timing suggests an intent to deter law enforcement and that it will have that effect.
“Why is now the right time for this bill and why is now the right time for these so-called reform the police and law enforcement bills?” Chafin asked.
Similarly, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, said the legislation is “an attack on our law enforcement.” She said lawmakers should reject any legislation that would make it more difficult for police to do their jobs.
Surovell objected to the claims from Republicans and said the bill is not designed to stand with people who break the law, nor is it designed to send a message to police that lawmakers do not like them. He said 70 percent of charges regarding assault on an officer do not have injuries and some of them are pushed by bad officers looking to tack another charge on someone to force a plea deal. Often, he said, these charges arise when an arrest becomes unnecessarily aggressive, an issue lawmakers are trying to fix in other bills.
The legislation would have the same effect on charges regarding assault on judges, magistrates, firefighters and corrections officers.