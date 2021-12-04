(The Center Square) – Republicans officially have control of the Virginia House of Delegates after the state completed its recount of the 85th District, determining that Republican Delegate-elect Karen Greenhalgh defeated incumbent Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach.
“The recount is over and has confirmed what we knew on Election Day,” Greenhalgh said in a tweet. “I’m grateful for the trust of the 85th District and to those who helped see this victory secured. It’s time to get to work for Virginia Beach. I also want to thank Del. Askew for his service to the Commonwealth.”
Askew conceded in a statement. He said the results are not what he hoped for, but that he is still filled with optimism for the commonwealth and Virginia Beach. He also thanked his supporters and said over the past two years, he worked to make improvements to healthcare affordability, clean drinking water, education and infrastructure.
“Thank you for working with us, believing in us, and, most importantly, believing in a better future for Virginia,” Askew said.
Greenhalgh’s narrow victory guarantees Republicans at least 51 seats in the 100-member chamber. Another recount is set to be underway in Virginia’s 91st District in which the certified results show Republican Delegate-elect A.C. Cordoza defeating incumbent Democrat Del. Martha Mulger, D-Hampton.
If Republicans hold onto the 91st District through the recount process as well, the caucus will have a 52-48 majority going into the 2022 legislative session. Republicans also secured a victory in all three statewide races, including the governor’s race in which Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin defeated Democratic candidate and former governor, Terry McAuliffe.
None of the Senate seats were up for reelection in 2021. Democrats still maintain a narrow majority in that chamber.