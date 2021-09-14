(The Center Square) – Virginia is the 10th most vaccinated state when considering vaccines for a variety of diseases, according to a report published by the financial website WalletHub.
The commonwealth scored a 65.63 out of a possible 100, which placed it 10th when compared to every other state and the District of Columbia. The state scored just outside the top 10 in the three main categories for vaccination.
Virginia’s best score was vaccinations for children and teenagers, in which it had the 11th highest immunization rate. The state ranked 13th in adult and elderly vaccination rates and 13th in the immunization uptake disparities and influencing factor.
“[The commonwealth] has the sixth highest share of children with combined 7-vaccine series at 77.1%, and the ninth highest influenza vaccination rate in children, at 70.3%,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. “The adult flu vaccination rate is also among the highest, at 55.7%. Virginia also registered the ninth highest increase in children immunization uptake in 2017 compared to 2012, at almost 10.5%, and the share of population participating in an immunization information system is the third largest nationwide.”
Virginia ranked higher than all of its neighbors except for Maryland, which ranked sixth. The highest ranking states were Massachusetts, Vermont, Rhode Island and New Hampshire and the lowest ranking states were Mississippi, Georgia, Texas and Arizona.
Children and teenager vaccination rates accounted for 40% of the total score and adult and elderly vaccination rates accounted for another 40%. The final 20% was related to the uptake in vacation rates and disparities.
Virginia has ranked within the top 15 for COVID-19 vaccination rates. More than 69% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus and nearly 78% have received their first dose of the vaccine. Elderly people have been more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine with about 88.6% fully vaccinated.