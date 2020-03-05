With the legislative session scheduled to end Saturday, the Virginia Senate and House reportedly have agreed to a transportation bill that would increase the state’s gas tax by 10 cents per gallon over the next two years.
The tax would go up by 5 cents this year and 5 cents next year before being tied to inflation, WTOP News reported Thursday. The tax increase will boost the average gas tax in the commonwealth from about 22 cents per gallon to about 32 cents per gallon. Different regions have different rates.
The two chambers announced their agreement Thursday after their differences were settled in a joint conference committee. The original Senate bill sought to increase the gas tax by 8 cents over two years, and the original House bill sought to increase the gas tax by 12 cents over three years.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the legislation when it arrives on his desk. He had proposed a 12 cent gas tax increase over three years.
The Senate version of the legislation, Senate Bill 890, was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. The House version, House Bill 1414, was sponsored by House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax.
Neither office responded to requests for comment from The Center Square.
– The Center Square