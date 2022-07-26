(The Center Square) – When compared to every other state and the District of Columbia, Virginia has the fourth best public school system in the country, according to a report published by the financial website WalletHub.
Virginia scored 61.79 out of a possible 100 and ranked fourth in overall quality and fourth in safety. The commonwealth was one of two states to rank within the top five in both categories, with Massachusetts being the other. Massachusetts ranked first in both categories. Virginia also ranked as having the fourth best math scores in the country.
“The state's strongest points were the math test scores, the large share of students scoring [three] or higher on advanced placement exams, almost 27%, and the high median ACT scores,” Jill Gonzalez, an analyst at WalletHub told The Center Square.
“School safety is also high in Virginia,” Gonzalez added. “The state has a digital learning plan, offers guidance on accessible technologies for instructional content, has laws regulating mandatory school resource officers as well as school safety requirements. Plus, Virginia had a low share of high school students with access to illegal drugs - 14%, a low share of armed high school students, about 2%."
The only states to rank higher than Virginia were Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey. Virginia’s northeastern neighbor, Maryland, ranked fifth. The rest of the commonwealth’s neighbors finished outside the top 20: Kentucky was 21st, Tennessee was 28th, North Carolina was 29 and West Virginia was 47th.
WalletHub’s quality ranking, which made up 80% of the total score, considered several factors, which included math scores, reading scores, SAT scores, ACT scores and the dropout rate. The safety ranking, which made up the remainder of the total score, considered factors that included the number of bullying incidents, access to illegal drugs, injured high school students, rates of violence and youth incarceration rate.
Despite its high ranking, the Virginia Department of Education published a report about two months ago, which found that school lockdowns, lower standards and a lack of transparency contributed to a decline in student achievement in the last couple of years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made education one of his top priorities during his gubernatorial campaign and the Department of Education announced that it intends to increase expectations for students and schools and improve transparency.
The Virginia General Assembly also adopted legislation earlier this year, which allows higher education institutions to run publicly funded lab schools. These schools will operate similar to charter schools, but will be regulated differently. The schools are meant to develop and test different education models, study how they affect students and implement successful teaching models in the classroom.