(The Center Square) – The University of Virginia is the third best public university in the country, but The College of William & Mary dropped to 13th, according to the newest ranking from U.S. News & World Report.
UVA consistently ranks high in the annual report, which is released every year around the same time as classes begin. Among public schools, UVA improved by one spot. When compared to all colleges and universities, both public and private, the university ranked 25th.
When compared to both public and private schools, UVA’s business program ranked eighth in the country with marketing being seventh, management being eighth and finance being 10th. The university is also the ninth best for veterans and the 15h best for nursing. UVA was the 32nd best value school, had the 34th best undergraduate teaching and was the 52nd most innovative.
According to the report, slightly more than half of UVA’s classes have fewer than 20 students and 16% of classes had more than 50 students. The teacher-student ratio is 15:1. The six-year graduation rate is 94%.
The Center Square reached out to UVA for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
William & Mary remained the second best public university in the commonwealth, but fell out of the top 10 public institutions in the country. William & Mary ranked 13th among public schools this year, compared to ranking 10th last year. It ranked 41st among all schools, which is also three spots lower than last year.
“William & Mary continues to be recognized among the many rankings for its excellence, whether that is undergraduate teaching, alumni giving, internship programs or impact,” Erin Zagursky, a spokesperson for the university, told The Center Square.
“We did see a slight drop in the U.S. News overall and public university rankings, which is a reflection of both the major changes in methodology the magazine implemented in recent years and the reality of financial challenges the university faces,” Zagursky said. “W&M’s financial resources rank among the lowest of all U.S. News top universities.”
Zagursky added that its goals are not tied to landing a specific spot on a list, but rather to providing the best education, college experience and lifelong community. However, she noted that the university understands that rankings matter to people and William & Mary tries to do well on the lists.
Among all schools, William & Mary had the seventh best undergraduate teaching and was the 154th best value school in the country.
Virginia Tech was the third university in the commonwealth to crack the top 25 in the public university ranking. The university tied for 23rd, which is seven spots higher than its previous ranking. It also ranked 62nd overall.
George Mason University ranked as the 64th best public university and the 137th best university overall. James Madison was the 83rd best public university and the 151st best university among all schools. Virginia Commonwealth University was 83rd among public universities and 166th overall. Old Dominion University was the 156th best public university and 299th overall.