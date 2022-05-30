(The Center Square) – In each of the seven central Virginia localities, local retail and internet sales grew in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new report from the Charlottesville-based Free Enterprise Forum.
The report compared the first quarter revenue for this year’s local sales tax with the first quarter numbers from last year. The largest percentage increase was in Fluvanna County, which rose by 16.29%, and some other localities were not far behind. Charlottesville had a 15.85% increase, Augusta had a 13.21% increase, Albemarle County had an 11.52% increase and Louisa had a 10.45% increase.
Two localities had more mild increases – Greene County rose by only 4.51% and Waynesboro grew by only 2.89%.
In terms of the total dollar amounts, Albemarle County had the biggest increase, taking in more than $543,000 additional revenue than last year’s first quarter. Charlottesville was second in pure dollar amounts, taking in more than $462,000 more than the previous year.
“Despite the strong growth in the Q1 Retail Report there are economic clouds on the horizon,” Neil Williamson, the president of the Free Enterprise Forum, said in the report.
“In our discussions with local retailers, we find they remain very concerned about staffing challenges and supply chain disruptions,” he added. “Most concerning seems to be core inflation (housing, utilities, fuel, food) that will likely curtail consumer discretionary spending.”
The numbers for the report came from the Virginia Department of Taxation’s Local Option Sales Tax Data.