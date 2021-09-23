(The Center Square) – Virginia’s struggles to manage unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic were partially tied to structural issues within the Virginia Employment Commission, according to findings from a government review board.
In a meeting with lawmakers, the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission broke down some of its preliminary findings related to an ongoing report on the VEC’s management during the pandemic. Although the VEC faced new challenges because of an uptick in unemployment, JLARC found that low staffing levels, an antiquated IT system and poor communication to claimants exacerbated the problems.
“[The] VEC could have been better equipped to effectively manage [the] extremely large increase in unemployment,” the preliminary findings suggested.
Even before the pandemic, the VEC had inadequate staffing for key functions, according to the findings. The agency only had 55 adjudication staff members and 85 staff members for call centers, which hindered adjudication performance and was unable to meet pre-pandemic needs. The findings also noted the VEC did not have enough IT staff. The preexisting shortages made it even more difficult to manage the influx of unemployment claims.
The agency uses an antiquated IT system developed in 1985, which also exacerbated problems during the pandemic. According to the findings, the system uses obsolete programming language and requires time-consuming and complex programming to adapt to new federal benefits programs, such as the new programs that were implemented during the pandemic.
Staff, the report noted, enter application data manually, even for online applications. Many of the documents from employers and claimants are also submitted by mail or fax.
A lack of clear communications, such as confusing, complex and lengthy applications and forms, have been a problem since before the pandemic, JLARC found. The poor communication can sometimes lead to problems with the filing process, which causes difficulty for applicants and increases the workload for staff. During the pandemic, the increase in applications led to an increase in problems with applications, which could not be resolved by VEC staff in a timely manner.
In one example, JLARC noted that the letter sent to claimants regarding the unemployment insurance process is eight pages long and has language above a college reading level. Other documents have similar problems and in some cases information is not readily available, which leads to mistakes, an extra workload for staff and backlogs.
The VEC hired more workers through the agency at a slow pace during the pandemic, according to JLARC. It wasn’t until April and May of 2021 that the agency began to hire additional contract staff, which helped address the shortage. However, the agency still has a backlog of adjudication cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam directed money to the agency to improve the IT system, which is supposed to be modernized by next month. The VEC is working on changes to its poor communication, but JLARC recommended it be a more pressing priority.
Joyce Fogg, a spokesperson for the VEC, told The Center Square the agency will review the interim report and continue to work with JLARC.
Some Republicans blamed the Northam administration and Democratic leadership.
“No one expected a pandemic, but we did expect the Northam administration to be nimble enough to mitigate problems in a reasonable amount of time,” Garren Shipley, a spokesman for the House Republican Caucus, said in a statement. “House Democrats have stood by two straight Democratic administrations while they sat on problems at the VEC until it was too late. Democrats had their chance to govern, and they blew it. Virginians know it’s time for change in Richmond.”
Northam did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.