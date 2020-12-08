(The Center Square) – Virginia experienced a large uptick in total spending in fiscal year 2020, partially driven by federal funds to pay for COVID-19 relief and Medicaid expansion, according to a report published by the National Association of State Budget Officers (NASBO).
The 2020 State Expenditure Report showed that Virginia’s total state expenditures rose from just under $55.3 billion in fiscal 2019 to an estimated $64.2 billion in fiscal 2020 – a 16.2% increase. The state increased spending from state funds by 12.6% and federal funds by 30.3%.
Virginia saw its largest increase in the “all other” category, which includes a number of categories affected by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding: unemployment insurance, public health programs, housing assistance, emergency management, economic relief, aid to local governments, and broadband and other technological upgrades. This category grew by 30.2%.
“The sizeable increase in federal funds spending is largely due to additional federal aid states received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the CARES Act and increased [Federal Medical Assistance Percentages],” Brian Sigritz, the director of state fiscal studies at NASBO, told The Center Square in an email.
Nationally, federal funds grew 14.1%, which was the highest percentage increase since the Great Depression. One reason Virginia saw a larger percentage than most states is because the state also expanded Medicaid.
State spending grew nationally by 5.1%. This includes general funds and other state funds, excluding bonds. According to Sigirtz, there were several reasons this happened.
“One reason that state spending grew despite the coronavirus outbreak is that when the COVID-19 crisis hit, most states were entering the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and were limited to how much they could turn to spending cuts to close fiscal 2020 budget shortfalls,” Sirgitz said. “[Additionally], many states utilized one-time measures including tapping reserves and fund transfers [and] states also faced increased spending demands related to the pandemic and resulting economic decline.”
When the pandemic initially hit the state, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed cutting several spending initiatives from the original budget proposal, which included teacher raises and other education initiatives. These cuts were passed by the General Assembly and signed by the governor.
After revenue projections became more stable, some of the education spending initiatives were reintroduced, including a salary increase incentive for teachers contingent on the state having enough funds to cover it.