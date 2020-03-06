Legislation that would create stricter standards for legislative redistricting has passed the Virginia General Assembly, but two reforms to establish an independent redistricting commission have hit roadblocks in the Legislature.
Some of the new standards in House Bill 1255 include population requirements, how to calculate prison inmates into such requirements, legal compliance and the preservation of certain communities of interest.
The bill requires new districts give representation in proportion to the population of the older districts; state legislative districts would not be able to deviate more than 5 percent. The bill counts an incarcerated person who resided in the state before his incarceration at that previous address. A person who is not from the commonwealth would be counted as living at the address at which he is incarcerated; this applies to federal, state and local facilities.
This legislation requires all districts to comply with state and federal laws, which includes recent court decisions about racial gerrymandering; the districts would need give an equal opportunity for racial and language minorities in the political process. It also requires the districts are contiguous and preserve communities of interest, such as political subdivisions and communities that share social, cultural or economic interests.
The legislation narrowly passed both chambers Friday along party lines. It was sponsored by Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News.
Other bills designed to provide more substantial reform by establishing an independent redistricting commission to draw the legislative district map have not passed both chambers. The Senate is trying to take the final steps on a Constitutional amendment to establish this commission, but House Democrats have blocked those efforts and have pursued different routes for a commission.
Senate Joint Resolution 18, which would establish the constitutional amendment, passed the Senate, 38-2, last month and sits in the House. It passed through committee, but it has not yet been voted on. Although House Democrats supported an identical measure last year when they were in the minority, Democratic leadership blocked an identical House bill two weeks ago by refusing to schedule it for a vote.
Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers of the General Assembly two consecutive years and then be approved via referendum. The amendment passed both chambers last year and the Senate this year with vast bipartisan support. It must pass the House to be put up for a vote.
Instead, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, proposed a substitute to the resolution, which changed some of the language. If the House adopts this version of the resolution, rather than the previous version, the clock would start over.
House leadership also has embraced another bill by Price: House Bill 1256. It would establish the independent redistricting commission without putting it in the Constitution. The legislation passed the House, but a substitute version of the bill failed in the Senate, 23-17. The Senate voted to reconsider the legislation, but temporarily passed by voting on the bill.
The legislative session is scheduled to end Saturday.
