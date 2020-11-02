(The Center Square) – Polls in Virginia will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday with precautions in place to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It may take some time after the polls close, however, for results to be known because of a record number of absentee votes.
Similar to previous years, election results will come in from each precinct after the polls close on election night, Jessica Bowman, the deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, told The Center Square. However, absentee votes can be accepted until noon Friday as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday, which means the counting will continue through the week, she said.
Ballots received after Tuesday that are not postmarked or the postmark is illegible will not be accepted, per a court order. Attorney General Mark Herring, however, has considered appealing that decision to allow those votes to be counted as long as they are received by noon Friday.
Absentee ballots can be mailed through the post office or dropped off at polling locations Tuesday. Precincts already have started processing in-person early votes and early absentee votes, but tabulation cannot occur until after the polls are closed Tuesday night.
Localities must certify election results by Nov. 10, and the final certification by the State Board of Elections will occur Nov. 16.
Virginia has had a record number of early votes, vastly surpassing previous years. More than 1.85 million people have cast early in-person votes, nearly 890,000 voters have returned absentee ballots and 118 people sent their ballots through a designated representative. In total, more than 2.7 million people already have cast their votes in the commonwealth.
Virginia has directed federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to help ensure the safety of voters and staff on Election Day. The money was used to provide localities with personal protective equipment, including face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and sanitization supplies, Bowman said. The Department of Elections also has partnered with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to train election officers in sanitization practices and PPE procedures.
Voters will be asked to wear a mask and may be offered a mask if extra ones are available or may be offered the opportunity to vote curbside. Although the department strongly encourages voters to wear a mask, nobody can be turned away if they refuse to wear one.
Stephen Haner, a fellow at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy who also is serving as an election officer, told The Center Square early voting likely will prevent long lines at polling locations.
“Suddenly, it looks like so many have voted early, the crowds and lines should be manageable,” Haner said. “We had PPE in June and should be well equipped tomorrow. Wiping down the booths each time will be the big hangup. If everybody wants to vote curbside, that will slow things. But I think the steps taken have been reasonable.”
Haner said counting ballots received late is a big change, but it was approved by the General Assembly. He said he hopes Virginia is not one of the states that will see major disputes.
Virginians statewide will vote on the presidential election, a U.S. Senate seat and their respective U.S. representatives.
Voters also will be able to vote on two constitutional amendments: one that would establish a bipartisan redistricting commission and another that would exempt disabled veterans from paying the vehicle property tax.
Four localities will vote on whether to approve casino construction, and other localities may have other local issues on their ballots.