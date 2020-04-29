(The Center Square) – Rising unemployment levels are threatening the stability of Virginia’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which could result in higher taxes if the federal government doesn’t provide more assistance.
At the end of 2019, Virginia’s unemployment insurance trust fund was projected to have a $1.3 billion balance and a federal report projected the commonwealth had enough money to fund 12 to 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. However, with mass layoffs following the economic restrictions geared toward halting the spread of COVID-19, the fund is more burdened than had been expected.
Although rising unemployment has yet to be reflected in official unemployment rate numbers, more than a half a million new Virginians have filed for benefits in the past month and a half.
Megan Healy, the chief workforce development adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam, told The Center Square that Virginia already has started on paperwork to borrow additional funds from the U.S. Department of Labor to backfill the fund when needed. She said the governor’s office sent a letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation seeking federal support to pay back these loans so the state does not have to raise taxes on struggling businesses when the economy reopens.
“We know many businesses are struggling now and adding additional taxes will not support a full economic recovery in Virginia,” Healy said. “We are also considerate of raising taxes for Virginia taxpayers.”
Some of the added costs already have been taken on by the federal government. The CARES Act, which received substantial bipartisan support, provides unemployed Americans with an additional $600 every week, authorized for four months. Virginia’s maximum benefit previously had been $378 per week.
The financial burden imposed on Virginia’s unemployment insurance trust fund during the Great Recession caused a significant spike in unemployment insurance taxes, which didn’t come down to pre-recession levels until 2018.
The tax for the average worker was $103 in 2009, which steadily increased to its 2012 peak of $236. The tax steadily decreased from 2012 until it finally got below 2009 levels in 2018 at $100.
The COVID-19 economic downturn could be even worse for the fund than the Great Recession was, said Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy.
“This situation will be substantially worse,” Haner told The Center Square. “Far more employees have been laid off, in a record amount of time. No one can predict how long the recession will last, or when Virginia will climb out if it. There are likely to be more bankruptcies, which will tend to increase taxes on remaining employers. There will also be more employers with high layoffs who will face higher taxes in the out years because of that history.
"Employees never see this, of course, the payments are [made] by employers," Haner said. "The higher taxes are another cost of doing business, adding to the cost of labor, and the worry is that record-high taxes for a record length of time will degrade the recovery. Fewer people may be hired back.”
Haner warned additional federal funds, which more than double the unemployment benefits available for Virginians, will provide less pressure on workers to find jobs immediately after the economy reopens.
Although some states have started reopening their economies or provided a date for doing so, Northam has not done either. Senate Republicans have urged the governor to provide a timetable for reopening the economy.