(The Center Square) – The technology company and defense contractor, Raytheon, is moving its headquarters out of Massachusetts and into northern Virginia.
Raytheon will establish its new headquarters in the Rosslyn neighborhood of Arlington beside the Potomac River, which divides Washington, D.C. and Virginia. The company chose the location because of its proximity to the nation’s capital, according to a news release. It will be alongside Raytheon Intelligence and Space business.
“The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry,” the company stated. “Washington, D.C. serves as a convenient travel hub for the company's global customers and employees.”
Raytheon did not accept or request any financial incentives from the commonwealth or any local governments to assist with its relocation, according to a news release from the company.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed Raytheon to Virginia in a statement.
“Today, Raytheon Technologies, a leader in the Aerospace and Defense industry, announced they are calling Virginia home,” the governor said. “I commend Raytheon Technologies’ leadership and pledge that Virginia is committed to being a partner in their mission to build a safer, more connected world. With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders now based in Virginia, this decision to headquarter in Arlington demonstrates that the commonwealth is the best destination for the aerospace and defense industry.”
Raytheon 600 facilities across 44 states and territories in the United States, according to the press release.