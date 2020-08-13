(The Center Square) – Grayson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Boyles is demanding an investigation into the Virginia Parole Board’s decision to release another convicted murderer, despite documents showing his office received proper notification.
The request for investigation comes about a week after the public was made aware of an Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) report that found that the parole board broke the law when releasing a different prisoner convicted of murder, Vincent Martin.
The report said the board did not properly notify the Commonwealth’s Attorney in the case, did not “endeavor diligently” to seek comments from the victim’s family and only sought testimony that would provide evidence for Martin’s release. The board has denied these allegations.
Boyles told The Center Square on Thursday he is concerned the parole board also may have broken laws and protocol in a case involving the release of Robert Dwayne Godfrey, leading him to request an investigation from OSIG.
Godfrey pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1994 in the death of Albert Haywood Hamilton Sr.
Boyles' initial complaint claimed said he had not received proper notification from the board. The parole board, however, provided The Center Square on Thursday with a receipt of the notification letter signed by Boyles' secretary. Boyles said the signature looks authentic, but his secretary does not recall the letter and he was not made aware of the letter.
Nonetheless, Boyles said an investigation still is necessary to determine whether the victim’s family was properly notified and given the opportunity to comment on Godfrey’s release. The OSIG's report in the Martin case found the parole board often put off notifying families because they did not want to hear testimony that would require them to keep a prisoner in custody.
Despite being sentenced to 200 years in prison, Godfrey served about 13 percent of his prison time before being granted parole, Boyles said. At 51 years old, he said Godfrey still is a young man who could pose a risk and should not have been released. He said his office has not been made aware of what he has done to be rehabilitated.
“We are certainly concerned that he is a risk to the community,” Boyles said.
If Godfrey comes back to Grayson County, Boyles said his office will make sure they know where he is.
Tucker Davis, the executive director of Virginia Rising Action, a nonprofit focused on advancing conservative principles, told The Center Square there needs to be more accountability for the Virginia Parole Board.
“Gov. [Ralph] Northam’s lack of courage to stand up to his own hand-picked parole board is a disgrace to the people of Virginia,” Davis said. “The people of Virginia deserve more than head-scratching and shoulder-shrugging from our Commonwealth’s chief executive. They deserve leadership and accountability."
Following the OSIG report, Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, introduced legislation to increase parole board transparency by making their individual votes public. He hopes to have the legislation addressed in next week's special session.