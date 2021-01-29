(The Center Square) – Members of the business community are worried about a number of bills advancing through the Virginia Legislature that would add more workplace requirements for businesses that are trying to cover from COVID-19 economic restrictions.
Nine bills that have advanced through the House Labor and Commerce Committee faced harsh criticism from a coalition of 31 Virginia-based business associations – the Coalition for a Strong Virginia Economy. The bills include more requirements on paid family leave, paid sick time, unemployment compensation and injury compensation.
House Bill 2016, which was one bill that drew concern, would set up a paid family leave program funded with premiums paid by employers and employees, beginning in 2023. House Bill 2137 would require employers to provide paid sick leave for employees working at least 20 hours a week or 90 hours a month.
House Bill 2228 would expand eligible workers' compensation injuries to include injuries caused by repetitive and sustained physical stressors. House Bill 1785 would permit lawsuits over illnesses obtained by excessive heat.
House Bill 1977 would change the law so workers would not be required to pay back unemployment compensation if they received payments larger than they were supposed to get. House Bill 2037 would change the law so unemployment would not be denied if a person refuses to accept new work while he or she has COVID-19 symptoms, is caring for a family member who has COVID-19 symptoms or has reasonable belief the business is not complying with COVID-19 regulations.
The business coalition argued businesses do not have the financial resources to provide some of the benefits required in the legislation and the additional regulatory burdens will financially harm businesses at a time when many of them are struggling to keep their doors open.
“We are extremely disappointed that during these challenging economic times, some legislators have chosen to impose more mandates and increase taxes on small businesses,” Nicole Riley, the Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said in a statement. “We’re not sure how much more small businesses can handle, and if more do close permanently, it would be [devastating] for not only the business owner and all their employees but the health of Virginia’s state economy.”
Brett Vassey, the president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, expressed similar concerns.
“Virginia’s businesses have worked hard to comply with pandemic-related restrictions, and the new workplace requirements, the compounding effect of these new mandates will make Virginia less competitive,” Vassey said in a statement. “If you keep piling on the load, folks will sooner or later stop [caring].”
If these bills pass, the new restrictions would be on top of a minimum wage increase that begins in May. The minimum wage is set to go up from $7.75 an hour to $9.50 an hour May 1. It will increase to $11 an hour Jan. 1, 2022, and $12 an hour Jan. 1, 2023.