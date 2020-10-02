(The Center Square) – Virginia voters will get to decide on the November ballot whether disabled veterans will be subject to state and local vehicle taxes.
The Virginia Constitution subjects all property to taxation unless it is expressly exempt in the constitution. The proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot would exempt any automobile or pickup truck owned by and primarily used by a veteran who has a 100% service-connected, permanent and total disability.
If a person is married, the couple would be eligible if either spouse is exempted under this criteria. The exemption would be applicable on the effective date of the amendment or whenever a vehicle is acquired, whichever is later. It would not be applicable to any taxes owed before the effective date.
The proposed amendment was added to the ballot after a resolution passed the General Assembly in two consecutive years with substantial bipartisan support. It passed the Senate unanimously both years and the House with only a few detractors.
“Senate Democrats were proud to stand with Delegate Dan Helmer, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and the rest of the patrons in support of the amendment, which passed the Senate unanimously in 2019 (HJ 676) and again in 2020 (HJ 103),” Kristina Hagen, a spokesperson for the Senate Democrats, told The Center Square.
The Virginia Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the proposed amendment. In a statement, Barry DuVal, the chamber’s president, said the amendment would build on Virginia’s reputation of providing opportunities for military families and veterans.
“By supporting this amendment, … we are honoring our commitment to support initiatives that will ensure Virginia remains the best place for our veterans and their families to call home,” DuVal said.
Some local government groups have expressed concern the amendment financially could harm governments that rely on such taxes. Neal Menkes, the director of fiscal research at the Virginia Municipal League, told The Center Square the state will not provide localities with financial assistance for the lost revenue, and it amounts to an unfunded mandate on these governments.
“The amount of money will vary from locality to locality depending upon the number of eligible veterans in their communities,” Menkes said. “For example, Hampton Roads is home to many veterans, and this would likely have a greater financial impact than in other parts of the state. In some parts of Hampton Roads, the mandatory exemption on [real estate] taxes for eligible veterans or their survivors has made [it] more difficult [to provide] real estate tax relief for elderly or disabled Virginians. Unlike the veterans, real estate tax relief for the elderly or disabled is means tested.”
Katie Boyle, the director of government affairs for the Virginia Association of Counties, told The Center Square her organization understands the desire to provide veterans with this assistance, but the association opposes the imposition of a mandatory tax exemption without the state providing financial assistance to local governments that will lose revenue.
“We believe that decisions about local revenues should rest with local elected officials and not be mandated by the state,” Boyle said. “This proposal would follow the previously-mandated exemptions for real property for disabled veterans, their surviving spouses, and the spouses of service members who are killed in action, which cost localities approximately $53 million in 2018. Localities already have the authority under statute to provide for a lower tax rate for motor vehicles owned by disabled veterans, and some localities have exercised this option.”
About 30 local governments have provided this type of exemption for disabled veterans, Menkes said.