(The Center Square) – Hundreds of people reportedly gathered at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston over the weekend to protest the state’s abortion laws, which ban the procedure, except when the life of the mother is at risk.
“On Saturday, more than a thousand West Virginians showed up at the state capitol in the pouring rain to send a clear message to our lawmakers: abortion is healthcare and we demand access to it,” West Virginia ACLU Community Outreach Director Mollie Kennedy said in a statement provided to The Center Square.
“West Virginians are organizing and will never give up this fight,” Kennedy said. “We will be in the courthouses, in the state house, and on the streets. We refuse go back and will not rest until every West Virginian has access to abortion.”
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade late last month, West Virginia’s pre-Roe abortion ban went into effect. The law makes it a felony to administer drugs to a woman or use other means to “destroy her unborn child.” The guilty party would sever between three and 10 years behind bars if the abortion is successful. If the woman dies in the procedure, would be prosecuted for murder.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey intends to enforce the law, but also recommended the state legislature hold a special session to revise the wording because it is more than a century old.
The law is currently facing a legal challenge from the West Virginia ACLU, which is arguing it is unenforceable and has been “repealed by implication.” Even if the lawsuit were to succeed, Gov. Jim Justice has said he will call a special session to pass a revised version of the pro-life law if necessary. Many Republican leaders, who control the House and Senate, support him in his plan.
In 2018, West Virginia voters approved a referendum to the state constitution, which clarified that no provision in the constitution protects a right to abortion.