(The Center Square) – Polls are showing Virginia’s gubernatorial race is highly competitive, but the most recent polls are showing a momentum swing toward Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin over Democratic opponent Terry McAuliffe in the final week.
McAuliffe had a narrow lead in polls over the past few months, but a compilation of polls from RealClearPolitics shows Youngkin ahead by about 0.9 percentage points: 48.2% to 47.3%. A compilation from election analysis website FiveThirtyEight has the election locked in at a tie with both candidates earning support from 47.1% of voters.
FiveThirtyEight added nine polls to their compilation this week. Four of the new polls showed Youngkin with a lead, three showed McAuliffe with a lead and two had the race in a tie. All three of the polls added to the compilation onThursday gave Youngkin an edge – a Fox News poll of likely voters gave Youngkin an 8-point lead, a Fox News poll of registered voters gave Youngkin a 1-point lead and a co/efficient poll of likely voters gave Youngkin a 4-point lead.
Third-party candidate Princess Blanding, who was endorsed by the Tidewater Democratic Socialists of America, is earning between 1% and 5% in this week’s polls that included her name. She is the only other candidate on the ballot.
In recent weeks, education issues have been a major focus of the campaign and a high-ranking priority among voters in both parties. Both candidates have pledged to increase investments for public schools, but Youngkin’s message of parental rights in education has resonated with parents with children in kindergarten through 12th grade and it seems that McAuliffe’s message that parents should not tell the schools what to teach because the Board of Education and local school boards develop the curriculum is falling flat.
A Cygnal poll showed that 56% of parents with children in K-12 schools support Youngkin, while only 39% support McAuliffe. A Fox News poll found similar results: 56% of parents supported Youngkin and 42% supported McAuliffe.
Local parent groups have been battling with local school boards over the past year and a half over accountability concerns, school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, critical race theory and transgender policies. In Loudoun County, one board member resigned after feuds with parents who were involved with the county-wide group Fight For Schools. Board members and Superintendent Scott Ziegler have come under fire after a school transferred a student to another school after the boy, while wearing a skirt, sexually assaulted a girl in the bathroom and then allegedly assaulted another girl in the new school. Ziegler and the board members have faced accusations of trying to cover up the story and Youngkin has called on all of them to resign.
Although Democratic President Joe Biden won the commonwealth by 10 points just last year, many polls are showing that more than half of voters disapprove of the president. McAuliffe has opted to campaign with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Youngkin has campaigned on his own without bringing in big-name Republicans. Youngkin has said the election should be about Virginia and alleged that McAuliffe is bringing in big names as a last-minute effort to bounce back from the momentum shift, while McAuliffe has been mocking Youngkin for not campaigning with former President Donald Trump.
The election will be Nov. 2.