(The Center Square) – With elections about five months away, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in a generic Congressional ballot conducted by Public Policy Polling.
About 46% of survey respondents intend to vote for a Democrat in the upcoming Congressional elections and about 45% plan to vote for a Republican. Only 9% of respondents were unsure and the poll had a margin of error of 3.7%. The group surveyed 969 Virginians.
The survey was paid for by Energized For Change PAC, which is run by Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax. The Democratic lawmaker served as the first woman to be the speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. She also served as the House minority leader before being ousted from the position by her own party.
Filler-Corn said the slight lead represented in the poll shows that Virginians prefer Democrats to Republicans.
“This survey confirms once again that Democrats are more in tune with the people of Virginia, from the schoolhouse to the State House, and that Virginians want to be protected economically and in their communities,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing these polling results with Democrats across the state as we continue working to make progress in the coming months and years.”
Although the generic poll did not include a district-specific breakdown, an evenly divided electorate statewide could foreshadow some trouble for Democratic members of Congress in swing districts. The commonwealth’s Congressional delegation has seven Democrats and four Republicans. This means that Democrats currently control nearly two-thirds of the state’s Congressional seats, but could be going into the election with a nearly evenly divided electorate.
Two seats that Republicans are targeting the hardest are the second Congressional district, represented by Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria and the seventh Congressional district, represented by Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. The Virginia Public Access Project lists both of these districts as Republican-leaning districts – the second district is R+11 and the seventh district is R+4.9. The GOP will also target the 10th Congressional District, which is currently represented by Democrat Jennifer Wexton. VPAP lists the district as a D+1.6 District.
VPAP calculated those numbers based on the estimated results in the 2021 gubernatorial race.
Republicans will decide nominees for the second and seventh districts in primary elections June 21. In the second district, Republicans have four candidates running to face off against the Democratic incumbent and the seventh district has a more crowded primary with six candidates running. Republicans have already chosen their nominee for the 10th Congressional district in an early firehouse primary last month: retired Navy Captain Hung Cao.
Although Democratic President Joe Biden won Virginia by more than 10 points in 2020, the party did not fare as well in the 2021 gubernatorial election: Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin won by a two-point margin. The Public Policy Polling survey found that 43% of voters approve of the governor’s performance, only 34% disapprove and 23% are not sure.