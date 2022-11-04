(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable.
According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both chambers of Congress. Less than one-fifth of business owners, about 18% want to see Democrats control both chambers. Another 4% are hoping for split control of Congress and about 6% chose none of the above.
Small businesses in the commonwealth were more likely to support Republican control than the national average. Among small business owners polled in the country, 62% are hoping for Republican control, 19% are hoping for Democratic control, 6% want split control and another 13% chose none of the above.
Republicans had more than 50% support from every industry represented in the poll. The highest level of Republican support was in manufacturing, with 86% supporting the party, the second highest was agriculture with 80%, and the third highest was transportation with 78%.
Every House seat is on the ballot, with Virginia determining the outcome of 11 of the 435 races. The two most competitive races in the commonwealth are the 2nd District and the 7th District. In the 2nd District, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria is running against Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, who serves in the state Senate. In the 7th District, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanbergeris running against Republican challenger Yesli Vega, who serves on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.
There are 34 Senate seats that will be decided on election day, but neither of the commonwealth’s two senators are up for reelection.
Democrats currently hold narrow control of the House. The Senate is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, but Vice President Kamala Harris holds the tie-breaking vote, which gives Democrats control of the chamber.