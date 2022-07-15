(The Center Square) – After Virginia lost its top spot on CNBC’s 15th annual ranking of the best states in which to do business, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin blamed poor job recovery and Democratic lawmakers blamed him.
In the last two rankings from the left-leaning network covering business news and financial markets, Virginia was No. 1. It is down to No. 3, behind North Carolina and second-ranked Washington.
Youngkin took office Jan. 15, succeeding Gov. Ralph Northam and defeating former Gov. Terry McAuliffe – both Democrats. CNBC used 88 metrics in 10 categories, which are not equally weighted; its methodology explanation does not include the timeframe of measurement.
Virginia’s largest drop was in the workforce category, in which it went from third to 11th. It also fell in the economy ranking from 13th to 20th. The commonwealth scored a B+ for its workforce and a C+ for its economy.
In some categories, Virginia also made strong improvements or held its own. Education, for example, remained second. Infrastructure went from 24th to ninth; business friendliness ascended from 11th to sixth. Access to capital moved from ninth to sixth. remained toward the top and showed a slight improvement, going up from ninth to sixth.
Elsewhere, cost of doing business moved from 26th to 25th; cost of living, 32nd to 30th; technology and innovation, 16th to 17th; life, health and inclusion, 11th to 13th.
“I think one of the biggest challenges that we've had to deal with is that last year, we were in the bottom five states in job recovery coming out of the pandemic,” Youngkin said. “And our economic performance last year was really poor. And so we're getting this moving now.
"But you know, we've gone from one of the worst states in job recovery to one of the better states in job recovery in the first six months of the administration. That is the key. The key here is to get this economy moving and we've had to dig out of a hole.”
Youngkin noted that Virginia still performed toward the top of the list and said he is appreciative of that accolade. He also noted that he has focused on infrastructure and business friendliness, both of which improved. He said that bringing down the cost of living and the cost of doing business is also one of his focuses.
“Virginia has not been performing like the best state for business,” the governor said. “And I was very clear with that all last year during the campaign.”
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, blamed the decline on Youngkin and the Republican Party.
“The hyper-partisanship displayed by Virginia Republicans and their willingness to put politics before the health and welfare of Virginians is simply irresponsible,” Saslaw said in a statement. “The thoughtlessness and recklessness displayed by the governor and others in his party has the potential to be catastrophic for the future of our economy, and in turn each one of us.”
The commonwealth has had economic growth problems spanning the last decade, according to a report published by the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission late last year. It found that the commonwealth’s gross domestic product, per-capita income and labor force growth numbers were less than two-thirds of the national average from 2012 to 2021.