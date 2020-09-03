(The Center Square) – Several police reform bills, including a ban on no-knock warrants, a ban on neck restraints and sentencing reform, jumped another hurdle Thursday by advancing out of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Senate Bill 5030, sponsored by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, which consolidates several reforms, advanced in the committee on an 11-5 vote. One of the biggest changes in the bill would be its ban on no-knock search warrants. Under this legislation, police must provide a notice of its authority and its purpose for being there.
All search warrants would have to be executed in the daytime under the legislation, unless a judge grants permission for a night-time or early-morning raid. If no judge is available, the police would be able to get approval from a magistrate. The provision would not be applicable to the withdrawal of blood.
The legislation also would provide for a partial defunding of police if a department refuses to report required demographic or other data to the Department of State Police or if the department engages in bias-based profiling and does not adopt or implement state police recommendations for ending the practice. If a department does this, it will not be eligible for certain state funding.
Senate Bill 5002, which would prohibit police from using neck restraints, also advanced unanimously. Under the bill, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, neck restraints would include restraints that apply pressure to the neck with the purpose, intent or effect of controlling or restricting someone’s movement, blood flow or breathing. This includes chokeholds.
Sentencing reform bills, including Sen. Joe Morrissey’s Senate Bill 5007, also advanced past the committee. The bill would allow someone accused of a crime to have a jury trial, but be sentenced by a judge.
Bills to establish statewide standards for law-enforcement training also advanced.