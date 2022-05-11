(The Center Square) – Virginia Capitol Police are actively investigating an incident in which a bullet was shot into Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’s building.
Housekeeping staff found the bullet Monday night, which the attorney general’s office said was fired into a window at the Barbara Johns Building, which is the building where the attorney general’s office is located. At this time, neither the police, nor the attorney general’s has announced a likely motive or whether there is a suspect.
“The Capitol Police is actively investigating,” Chief Deputy Chuck Slemp said in an email to staffers on Tuesday. “There is no indication that this incident was targeted at the OAG specifically or any individual employee.”
Capitol Police officers will be increasing patrols near the building for the next several days, according to the email. Slemp also said the police will have an increased presence at the buildings for the foreseeable future.
According to a WSET article, the bullet was found in a sixth floor office, which is the same floor on which Miyares’s office is located.