A bill requiring Virginia police departments to create a written policy on body cameras before the department can purchase or deploy a body-camera system has been signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Body-worn cameras provide important evidence and context, especially when the facts of an interaction between an officer and a member of the public are in dispute,” Northam said Wednesday in a news release announcing a number of bill signings. “Model policies will help ensure public input across the Commonwealth and will increase needed transparency in our criminal justice process.”
The legislation, House Bill 246, requires each police department to use the model policy established by the Department of Criminal Justice Services and follow all Virginia laws and regulations. The policies will have to be available for public comment and review before they can be adopted.
Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, was the bill's primary sponsor. It passed the House, 62-38, and Senate, 36-3, with some bipartisan support.
“Police-worn body cameras protect both law enforcement and the citizens they interact with,” Levine said in a statement. “With transparent policies for the use of body cameras, we will help increase accountability and build stronger relationships between law enforcement and the citizens they serve in communities across Virginia.”
The bill will go into effect on July 1.
