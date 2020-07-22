(The Center Square) – The Virginia House committees for Courts of Justice and Public Safety held a joint virtual meeting Wednesday to hear testimony from organizations representing police and civil rights groups.
Lawmakers, police and civil rights advocates agreed on some level of reform but disagreed on some of the specifics. Every side supported measures to hold police more accountable when they break laws or procedure, but police support waned when more significant changes were considered.
“Nobody hates a bad cop more than law enforcement,” said John Jones, the executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs' Association.
Jones said he supports legislative efforts to expand and improve the process of decertifying officers who break the law or violate protocol. He said lawmakers should broaden the provisions for which an officer would be decertified and create a statewide database to ensure the officer never can work on a force again in the commonwealth.
Sean McGowan, the executive director of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, agreed with Jones. As long as police are given proper due process before being decertified, he said this can be a good way of ensuring bad officers do not move from one police force to another after being fired.
“A disregard for law will never be tolerated,” McGowan said.
Jones also said he supports crisis intervention training for police and establishing a duty for an officer to intervene if another officer is using excessive force.
Although McGowan supported some level of reform, he cautioned lawmakers from voting on legislation during the upcoming special session. He said all reforms should be considered during the 2021 legislative session so they are properly worked through, rather than being rushed into law.
Some proposed reforms, particularly a proposal to end qualified immunity for officers, received support from groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union but skepticism from police groups. Qualified immunity prevents officers and other government officials from being sued personally for constitutional violations unless the violation is clearly established and something a reasonable person would know.
Ashna Khanna, the legislative director for ACLU of Virginia, said ending qualified immunity would allow a person or a person’s family to sue an officer who injures or kills someone when their constitutional rights are violated. She said this would be a simple bill that could amend either current tort law or introduce new codes and legislators already are working on this.
Jones said ending qualified immunity would be a significant change to the law his group would be concerned about.
Wednesday was the committees' first joint meeting to discuss police reforms to consider in the upcoming special session. The committees will meet again July 29 and Aug. 6. The special session will convene Aug. 18.