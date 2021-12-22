(The Center Square) – A plastics manufacturer, Starplast USA, is setting up a new facility in Chesterfield County and will be eligible to receive state-funded assistance through multiple programs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced.
Starplast USA, which is a subsidiary of the Israel-based Starplast, will invest about $17.7 million for its new facility, which is projected to create 300 jobs. The company creates a variety of plastic products, which includes garden storage, houseware and toys. The specific amount of money Starplast will receive from the state is still not clear.
“We are so pleased to see global manufacturers like Starplast USA planting their roots right here in Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “Our strategic East Coast location, world-class port facilities, competitive operating costs, and robust manufacturing workforce, make us a prime destination for international companies. We welcome a long partnership with Starplast USA and look forward to their future success.”
The state will assist with the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which is free for the company to use. The tax-funded program provides consultative services and money for employee recruitment and training activities. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and can receive a performance-based Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new full-time jobs created.
Virginia competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio to secure the investment.