Residents in Virginia receiving federal rental assistance numbered 217,800, the 14th-highest tally among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analysis.
The Virginia residents receiving assistance come from 106,000 households in the state, the report said. And among those federal aid recipients, 68 percent are either seniors, children or people with disabilities, according to the policy center’s data.
The median monthly rent in the state is $1,220, an amount that includes utilities, the analysis found.
The federal rental assistance program allows 10.4 million low-income Americans in 5.2 million households to afford modest housing, according to the study. And 68 percent of them are seniors, youths or those with disabilities, researchers said.
Half of the recipients nationwide are residents of urban areas, while nearly one-third live in suburbs and 20 percent are rural residents, the study said.
---
Federal Rental Assistance, State by State
|Rank Based on # of People on Rental Assistance
|State
|# of People on Rental Assistance
(Rounded Down)
|# of Households on Rental Assistance
(Rounded Down)
|% of Assisted People Who Are Seniors, Children or Have a Disability
|Median Rent (Including Utilities)
|1
|New York
|1,218,400
|585,000
|63%
|$1,270
|2
|California
|1,062,400
|526,000
|67%
|$1,520
|3
|Texas
|631,000
|277,000
|70%
|$1,050
|4
|Florida
|451,000
|214,000
|70%
|$1,180
|5
|Ohio
|447,300
|234,000
|70%
|$800
|6
|Illinois
|440,400
|225,000
|66%
|$1,000
|7
|Pennsylvania
|406,700
|217,000
|72%
|$930
|8
|Massachusetts
|375,900
|195,000
|70%
|$1,300
|9
|New Jersey
|315,700
|162,000
|68%
|$1,340
|10
|Georgia
|301,800
|140,000
|67%
|$1,010
|11
|Michigan
|272,900
|150,000
|72%
|$860
|12
|North Carolina
|263,000
|138,000
|69%
|$900
|13
|Tennessee
|218,700
|110,000
|69%
|$860
|14
|Virginia
|217,800
|106,000
|68%
|$1,220
|15
|Louisiana
|205,500
|96,000
|69%
|$850
|16
|Washington
|202,100
|103,000
|72%
|$1,320
|17
|Minnesota
|200,600
|100,000
|72%
|$970
|18
|Maryland
|199,900
|99,000
|69%
|$1,370
|19
|Alabama
|196,100
|95,000
|68%
|$790
|20
|Missouri
|176,800
|97,000
|71%
|$830
|21
|Indiana
|171,900
|93,000
|71%
|$820
|22
|Kentucky
|166,100
|85,000
|68%
|$780
|23
|Connecticut
|162,700
|83,000
|66%
|$1,170
|24
|South Carolina
|143,200
|68,000
|68%
|$890
|25
|Mississippi
|135,400
|62,000
|67%
|$780
|26
|Wisconsin
|131,400
|78,000
|75%
|$850
|27
|Colorado
|124,600
|63,000
|72%
|$1,290
|28
|Oregon
|115,700
|61,000
|71%
|$1,130
|29
|Arizona
|107,100
|51,000
|70%
|$1,040
|30
|Oklahoma
|104,400
|55,000
|71%
|$810
|31
|Arkansas
|97,200
|52,000
|71%
|$730
|32
|District of Columbia
|85,800
|35,000
|60%
|$1,520
|33
|Iowa
|71,300
|43,000
|75%
|$780
|34
|West Virginia
|66,300
|36,000
|68%
|$740
|35
|Rhode Island
|63,800
|37,000
|75%
|$1,000
|36
|Kansas
|62,800
|35,000
|74%
|$840
|37
|Nevada
|59,000
|27,000
|70%
|$1,110
|38
|Hawaii
|56,000
|22,000
|66%
|$1,610
|39
|New Mexico
|55,500
|27,000
|71%
|$830
|40
|Nebraska
|53,800
|28,000
|72%
|$830
|41
|Maine
|52,700
|33,000
|76%
|$840
|42
|Utah
|41,500
|21,000
|75%
|$1,040
|43
|New Hampshire
|38,700
|23,000
|79%
|$1,090
|44
|Idaho
|31,200
|15,000
|76%
|$850
|45
|North Dakota
|29,000
|12,000
|72%
|$810
|46
|Delaware
|28,100
|14,000
|70%
|$1,110
|47
|Montana
|26,000
|14,000
|72%
|$810
|48
|South Dakota
|26,000
|15,000
|74%
|$730
|49
|Vermont
|23,400
|14,000
|76%
|$970
|50
|Alaska
|19,000
|9,000
|68%
|$1,180
|51
|Wyoming
|9,800
|6,000
|74%
|$820
Source: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities