(The Center Square) – After Virginia’s redistricting commission failed to create new maps for state legislative districts, discussions surrounding Congressional districts are heading in the same direction as with a deadline of today.
Commission votes regarding how the Congressional maps should be configured kept failing along party lines, similar to the votes for the state legislature districts. The commissioners voted to adjourn permanently, unless Republican Co-chair Mackenzie Babichenko and Democratic Co-chair Greta Harris believe there is a solution to break the partisan gridlock.
Democratic members of the commission proposed a map that would have five safe Democratic seats, four safe Republican seats and two competitive seats. Republicans, alternatively, proposed a map that would have five safe Democratic seats, five safe Republican seats and one competitive seat. Both plans failed 8-8 with Republicans voting for their plan and Democrats voting for theirs.
After the census numbers came in, Virginia kept the same number of Congressional seats it was given 10 years ago. Democrats currently hold seven seats and Republicans hold only four seats. However, the three of the Democratic seats are competitive and were held by Republicans before the 2018 election, in which Democrats had more success nationwide.
The commissioners are instructed to approve new maps and send them to the General Assembly for passage. If the commission can’t get any maps through this process, the new boundaries will be drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court.
Virginia voters approved an independent bipartisan redistricting commission in the 2020 election with nearly two-thirds of the popular vote. The commission was meant to prevent partisan gerrymandering.