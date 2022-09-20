(The Center Square) – Political battles over certain government positions in Virginia are leaving some roles vacant and changing the makeup of regulators as national partisanship is seeping into the commonwealth’s political process.
Earlier this year, Senate Democrats refused to confirm Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointee for Secretary of Natural Resources, Andrew Wheeler. The governor’s nominee previously oversaw federal deregulation as the acting administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump. Republicans saw him as an ally for economic growth, but Democrats saw him as an enemy in their fight against climate change.
The decision to block Wheeler’s confirmation was the first time the General Assembly blocked a cabinet nominee since 2006. Although Democrats confirmed Youngkin’s other cabinet appointees, their decision to block Wheeler served as a catalyst for appointee fights in numerous positions, some of which are ongoing. The Republican-controlled House of Delegates is holding up appointees from former Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democrat-controlled Senate is holding up Youngkin appointees.
“It’s back and forth after the Andrew Wheeler hold up in the Senate,” Alex Keena, a political science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, told The Center Square.
Keena said there was a spirit of cooperation between Republicans and Democrats in Virginia as recently as a couple of years ago, even during divided government. However, he said that one cannot separate the national political polarization from the developments in the commonwealth.
Shortly after Democrats blocked Wheeler’s appointment, House Republicans delayed a vote on about 1,000 Northam appointee. Although they ultimately approved most of them, they rejected nearly a dozen nominees. They rejected appointees at the Board of Education, the State Air Pollution Control Board and the Old Dominion University Board of Visitors.
As the fight continued, Democrats blocked several Youngkin appointees for the Virginia Parole Board. The third and final position on the State Corporations Commission’s Board was also held up amid partisan divides and remains vacant. The board is one of the most powerful regulatory boards in the commonwealth.
Keena said that the decisions are not simply symbolic fights because lawmakers are choosing to fight over important positions that can affect policies. He said many of the battles have been over regulatory positions and some have been tied to culture war fights. He said it’s too early to say how this will affect policy, but that it could likely have a major effect on regulatory decisions in the commonwealth. One of the main areas in which lawmakers have been divided on is issues surrounding environmental regulations, he said.
If any of Northam’s appointees are denied, it gives Youngkin the opportunity to present his own appointees. However, Senate Democrats still have the ability to block appointees if they choose to do so and can try to force a compromise.