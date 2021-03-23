(The Center Square) – A state employee who investigated allegations against the Virginia Parole Board was fired from her job amid allegations that she leaked documents that were not meant to be public.
Jennifer Moschetti, an investigator at the Office of the State Inspector General, was the primary author of a report that accused the board of misconduct and illegal activity. Although a version of her report was made public months ago, she is accused of leaking an earlier draft of her report that contained more severe accusations against the board. She denies leaking the earlier version of the report to the media and lawmakers and fears she’s become a scapegoat for the political fallout, according to her attorney Tim Anderson.
Anderson, who has tried to attain whistleblower status for Moschetti after she was placed on leave, is considering legal action in response to her being fired.
Moschetti has alleged that Inspector General Michael Westfall certified the findings of a 10-page report filled with accusations against the board, which the Office of the Attorney General released as a heavily redacted six-page report before it reached the media. The attorney general’s office said this accusation is false.
The longer report contained accusations that former parole board chair Adrianne Bennett broke the law by asking colleagues to falsify reports and doctor board meeting minutes. It alleges the board failed to properly notify the victims before the release of an inmate and selected witnesses based on who would likely give favorable testimony for the inmate. The board denies these accusations.
Moschetti has also alleged she was intimidated by members of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration in a meeting about the report. The Northam Administration says a routine meeting took place to discuss the claims of the report, but denied any harassment.
The Democrat-led General Assembly passed some bipartisan parole board reform legislation amid the accusations. Republican lawmakers and candidates for governor have led political attacks on Democratic leaders who they have accused of not adequately addressing the issue.