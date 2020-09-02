(The Center Square) – Republican-sponsored legislation to create more transparency on the Virginia Parole Board advanced past a second Senate committee after some Democrats voted Wednesday with Republicans.
Senate Bill 5012, which is sponsored by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, would make individual votes from parole board members on whether a person is granted parole public record and subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
The legislation squeaked by the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee, 8-7, after three Democrats voted to advance the bill with the committee’s five Republicans.
The bill was opposed by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Springfield, but received support from Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, who chairs the committee.
Republicans have made parole board reform an important part of their special session agenda after a state inspector general report accused the board of routinely breaking laws and violating procedures to suppress testimony against granting prisoners parole, including convicted killers. The board denied the allegations.
Similar legislation was introduced in the House, but it failed to pass its first committee on a party-line vote, with every Democrat voting against it.
The Senate also is considering separate legislation, Senate Bill 5050, which would require the board to produce monthly reports proving it is complying with laws and procedures that require the board give victims and the families of victims proper notification and the opportunity to testify before voting on whether to grant someone parole.