(The Center Square) – Parental authority in education, ending critical race theory and promoting school choice were key issues that helped Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin gain enough momentum from parents to defeat his opponent Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday’s election.
Exit polls and polling close to the election showed Youngkin with a strong level of support among parents with children in K-12 education, despite polling behind McAuliffe among that demographic earlier in the race. According to CNN, 60% of parents with children under the age of 18 said parents should have a lot of say in their children’s education.
“On day one, we’re going to work,” Youngkin said in his victory speech. “We’re going to restore excellence in our schools. We will invest the largest education budget in the history of the commonwealth. ...We’re going to introduce choice within our public school system. ...We’re going to embrace our parents, not ignore them. We’re gonna press forward with a curriculum that includes listening to parents’ input, a curriculum that allows our children to run as fast as they can, teaching them how to think, enabling their dreams to soar.”
A crowd of supporters who attended Youngkin’s victory party chanted “fight for schools,” as the governor-elect talked about his education priorities.
Youngkin began to focus on education in the closing weeks of the election after McAuliffe’s infamous debate moment in which he said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” When McAuliffe was governor, he vetoed school choice legislation passed by Republican lawmakers and vetoed a bill that would have forced teachers to notify parents of any sexually explicit material in the curriculum. If a parent objected to the material, the teacher would have been required to offer the parent’s child an alternative assignment, but would not have forced teachers to change the curriculum for other students.
During the tail end of the campaign, Youngkin aired advertisements that hammered McAuliffe’s record on schools and some that had parents speaking about wanting a role in education. He criticized the inclusion of critical race theory in the education system, arguing that it further divides students, and he promised to accelerate the growth of charter schools so parents can have more choice in where their children go to school.
Chris Braunlich, a former president of the Virginia School Board Association, and current president of the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square that Youngkin tapped into parental concerns about their children’s quality of education and the feeling that their concerns were being ignored.
“Good parents want a role in their child’s education and they want to ensure that what their children are taught reinforces the core values they teach their children at home,” Braunlich said in an email. “They believe the classroom should [be] free of politics and all they saw coming out of this administration was the politicization of the classroom, and all they heard from Terry McAuliffe was ‘sit down and shut up.’ What is striking is that this response was across the board – conservatives, moderates, and liberals together – and the fact that they were ignored re-affirms the notion that education systems are increasingly isolated from the very people they serve.”
The unofficial results show Youngkin with a 2.5-point victory in a state that President Joe Biden won by about 10 points.