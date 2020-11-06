(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed two criminal justice reform initiatives this week: one to allow judge sentencing in cases with jury trials and one to set up a mental health awareness response team for law enforcement.
“I am proud of the meaningful progress we made to enhance police accountability, advance criminal justice reform, invest in our economic recovery, and provide critical relief to Virginians amid the ongoing public health crisis,” Northam said in a statement. “I thank the General Assembly for their ongoing partnership in delivering for the people of our Commonwealth.”
Senate Bill 5007 allows those accused of a crime to choose a jury trial and a judge sentencing. Previous law required anyone who requests a jury trial to also receive a jury sentence. Kentucky now is the only state that maintains this requirement.
Proponents of the bill, such as sponsor Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, argued the option would lead to more appropriate sentencing because jury sentences often are longer than usual for the crime. Opponents worried the bill would lead to an uptick in jury cases, which would strain judicial resources and require additional judges and public lawyers.
Although Morrissey conceded there could be an initial uptick, he said it would be temporary until the courts adjust to the changes. The new law goes into effect July 1.
Senate Bill 5038 and House Bill 5043 establish a statewide mental health awareness response and community understanding services (Marcus) alert system. The bills also require police officers to receive training in how to deal with situations regarding mental health.
These reforms were part of many other criminal justice reforms signed into law last month, which includes a prohibition on no-knock search warrants and heavier restrictions on chokeholds and other neck restraints.