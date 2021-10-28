As he traverses Virginia in what appears to be a neck-and-neck gubernatorial contest this fall, the last thing Terry McAuliffe wants to be talking about is his on-the-record support for the destruction of the Old Dominion’s cherished right-to-work law.
Savvy politician that he is, McAuliffe knows that flaunting one’s support for forced union dues and fees as a job condition is no way to get elected governor in Virginia or any other state.
But McAuliffe also knows he needs the full-fledged support of Big Labor’s political machine if he is to have any chance of winning on Nov. 2. And judging by his decades-long record in politics, he is evidently willing to do anything he needs to do to get it.
Even before he began running for public office himself, McAuliffe was cozy with corrupt union bosses and contemptuous of the rights of the individual employee. Back in 1996, he was finance director for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and obviously determined to rake in as much Big Labor money and “in-kind” support to help reelect the Bill Clinton-Al Gore ticket as he possibly could.
Meanwhile, unscrupulous operatives for embattled union bigwig Ron Carey, then the president of the notorious International Brotherhood of Teamsters, were looking for ways to launder workers’ forced dues and fees so they could spend this loot to get their boss reelected.
And according to sworn testimony by former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Executive Director Martin Davis, McAuliffe took an active part in a never-completed scheme to help Carey operatives embezzle workers’ money. According to Davis’ account, McAuliffe told him that “if the DCCC could help Carey, then we could get [larger] contributions back to the DCCC.”
In November 1999, former Teamster Political Director William Hamilton was convicted by a federal jury on six counts of fraud, perjury and conspiracy to embezzle $885,000 to aid Carey’s 1996 re-election efforts. By that time, five other Carey cronies, including his former lawyer, Nathaniel Charny, had already pleaded guilty in connection with the complex embezzlement scheme.
But McAuliffe somehow escaped prosecution, despite testimony from four Democratic Party officials and Carey campaign workers involved in the scheme who stated under oath that he had been a key coconspirator. In a public comment about the Carey campaign, the DNC, and the DCCC, McAuliffe purported not to understand what the problem was: “You help me, I’ll help you: That’s politics.”
The cynicism displayed by McAuliffe in the late 1990s is all too common among politicians, but now is an extraordinarily dangerous time for a man of his apparent character to be elected governor of right-to-work Virginia.
In recent years, Virginia Democratic elected officials, who control both chambers of the state’s General Assembly as well as the governorship, have come under more and more pressure from militant activists and campaign strategists in their party to back destruction of right-to-work protections for employees.
The anti-right to work tide among Democratic politicians keeps rising, despite the fact there is no credible evidence that ordinary Virginians support any tampering whatsoever with their three-quarters-of-a-century-old ban on forced unionism.
This April, McAuliffe made it clear in a videotaped exchange that he was siding with Big Labor by declaring, with regard to right-to-work destruction: “If it came to my desk, sure, I’d sign it.” Since then, he has raked in roughly $5.4 million in cash alone from Big Labor.
In the days leading up to Virginia’s elections on Nov. 2, the National Right to Work Committee will repeatedly be contacting tens of thousands of identified right-to-work supporters throughout the state, informing them about McAuliffe’s pro-forced unionism stance and urging them to try to turn him around.
The committee, which is headquartered in Springfield, Va., will also be letting freedom-loving Virginians know that McAuliffe’s GOP opponent in the gubernatorial race, Glenn Youngkin, has already pledged to support right-to-work 100%.
With our right-to-work law in greater jeopardy than ever before, it’s absolutely critical Virginians know where their candidates stand on forced unionism. The committee is determined to ensure that they do.