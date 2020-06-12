(The Center Square) – Northern Virginia localities and the city of Richmond entered into the second phase of reopening Friday.
The rest of the state entered this phase a week ago.
During phase two, restaurants are allowed to reopen for indoor seating, but only at 50 percent capacity. Fitness centers are allowed to reopen at 30 percent capacity, and some recreation and entertainment venues, such as museums, movie theaters, zoos and outdoor sporting events, can open at 50 percent capacity.
The limit for people allowed at a social gathering increases from 10 to 50. The 50 percent capacity for nonessential retail businesses will stay in effect, as will the mandate people wear face masks in indoor public places with a few exceptions, such as while eating or drinking. Social distancing and sanitization guidelines also will stay in effect.
People still are encouraged to telework. Most indoor recreation venues still are closed, and amusement parks and fairs have to remain closed.
“Because of our collective efforts, Virginia has made tremendous progress in fighting this virus and saved lives,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “Please continue to wear a face covering, maintain physical distance, and stay home if you are high-risk or experience COVID-19 symptoms. Virginians have all sacrificed to help contain the spread of this disease, and we must remain vigilant as we take steps to slowly lift restrictions in our commonwealth.”
Virginia has continued to meet its benchmarks for reopening, which includes a downward trend in the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases per test conducted. On Thursday, the seven-day moving average for the percent of positive tests was 8 percent, which is lower than it was the week before: 10.4 percent June 4. Data for more recent days have yet to come in.
Virginia has had 53,211 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5,445 hospitalizations and 1,534 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s most-recent numbers. The U.S. has had more than 2.1 million positive cases and at least 116,397 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.