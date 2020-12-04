(The Center Square) – The recent state report released by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana encourages a tax rate high enough to achieve revenue goals but not so high it encourages people to turn to the black market.
The Impact on the Commonwealth of Legalizing the Sale and Personal Use of Marijuana report, which was produced by four state agencies, encourages lawmakers to consider a retail tax on marijuana that could be levied at different levels for different types of products.
“A tax rate should be high enough to cover costs of the program to provide consumers with certainty that products are regulated and safe (e.g. free from adulterants) to consume and to cover any other revenue goals Virginia has,” the report recommends. “However, the tax rate should not be so high that it encourages a thriving illicit market.”
No specific tax level was recommended in the report, but it provided revenue estimates based on different ranges of taxation. The revenue projections were based on data from states that already have legalized recreational marijuana sale and consumption. Estimates also assume the first year of legality would be fiscal year 2022.
According to the report, a 10% excise tax, combined with the sales tax, would likely produce $35.4 million in revenue in the first year of implementation, $107.3 million by the third year and $140.1 million by the fifth year. A 25% excise tax likely would provide $69.4 million in the first year, $210.1 million in the third year and $274.3 million in the fifth year.
The estimates do not consider wholesale taxes, licensing fees or other potential revenue sources from the sale of marijuana.
A report last month from the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission from estimated that Virginia could receive up to $308 million in annual legal marijuana revenue by year five of implementation.
The Northam report encouraged a “measured” approach to licensing. Because this would be a new industry, the report recommended the state limit the number of licenses it provides, but it did not give a specific number. If the market requires additional licenses, it said the state could issue them. It said the licensing process should be straightforward, and fees should not become a barrier to entry.
Matt Simon, a senior legislative analyst for the Marijuana Policy Project, told The Center Square the report does a good job discussing the policies implemented in other states and encouraged lawmakers to base the policies off of what has worked elsewhere.
“Virginia doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel,” Simon said.
To provide the state with the optimal tax revenue and discourage people from using the illicit market, Simon said the state should ensure the products are accessible to consumers. He said the law should ensure the state is providing enough licenses and avoiding large fees that would prevent small businesses from competing. He also said lower taxes would help stamp out the illicit market, but consumers in other states have opted to pay a higher price for the legal products because of their convenience and safety standards. In the illicit market, people may not know the level of THC in the product, they could receive a moldy product or a product laced with heavy metals.
Simon also discouraged the state from adopting an “opt-in” policy for localities to allow the sale of marijuana because it sets the default local standard as continuing marijuana prohibition and could block access to large regions of the commonwealth. If the localities are given control, he said an “opt-out” policy would be better.
Earlier this year, Northam signed legislation that decriminalized simple possession of marijuana and set a $25 civil fine for the possession of small amounts. The legalization of marijuana has received support from many Democrats, but opposition from many Republicans.