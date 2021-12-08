(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam intends to propose $245 million more in funding for outdoor recreation in his two-year budget plan, he announced onWednesday.
According to the governor’s office, the funding would help maintain outdoor trails and support the construction of new trails, which will include the Eastern Shore, Shenandoah and Fall Line trails. The plan would also provide the Office of Outdoor Recreation with two full-time employees. The office, which Northam launched in 2019, is designed to coordinate outdoor recreation efforts across state agencies.
“Virginia is home to a robust outdoor recreation economy, with 41 state parks and more than 450 miles of recreational paths,” Northam said in a statement. “Our natural assets draw tens of thousands of visitors each year, opening up countless opportunities for economic development across Virginia. This increased funding will make significant progress towards both preserving the beauty of Virginia’s landscape and ensuring that this critical industry continues to thrive for years to come.”
Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine said the commonwealth’s trails provide safer alternatives to pedestrians and cyclists and attract non-local visitors. She said the funding would enhance economic development in the localities the trails pass through.
Northam will provide the General Assembly with a budget proposal before leaving office in mid-January. However, the final two-year budget will need to be approved by the new incoming lawmakers and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. Republicans will take control of the governor’s office and House of Delegates, but Democrats will remain in control of the Senate.