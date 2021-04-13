(The Center Square) – After a black and Latino army officer was pepper sprayed and held at gunpoint by police during a traffic stop, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered an independent investigation into the events.
Lt. Caron Nazario was pulled over by police in Windsor, Virginia on suspicion of missing a license plate on his new SUV. When the police put their lights on, Nazario did not immediately pull over, but instead drove for less than a mile, pulled into a well-lit gas station and stopped for the police.
Police held guns toward Nazario and gave conflicting commands, which can be seen in a video recording of the event. At least one officer told him to keep his hands in the air out of the car and another ordered him to leave the car, which would have required him to put his hands back into the vehicle to unbuckle his seatbelt and open the door.
One officer told Nazario he’s “fixing to ride the lightning,” which is a phrase generally used to refer to an execution, referencing the electric chair. One officer pepper sprayed him when he sat in the car with his hands out the window and told him to get out of the car again. When he got out of the car, the police pushed him to the ground and handcuffed him.
At the time of publication, one of the two officers involved has been fired: Joe Guiterrez.
“The incident in Windsor is disturbing and angered me,” Northam said in a statement. “And I am directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation. Our commonwealth has done important work on police reform, but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of our laws is fair and equitable, and people are held accountable.”
The governor also invited Nazario to meet with him.
Following the police interaction, Nazario filed a federal lawsuit against the police department.
The Virginia NAACP has also been vocal about the incident and renewed its call to end qualified immunity for police officers. Qualified immunity protects an officer from lawsuits that claim he violated a person’s rights unless he violated a clearly established right that any person would be aware of. Supporters of qualified immunity say it is necessary for police to feel safe doing their jobs and prevent frivolous lawsuits, but opponents say it prevents people from holding officers accountable for their actions.
“While we applaud the immediate reactions of Virginia’s government officials, we believe that now is the time for Governor Ralph Northam to call a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to pass House Bill 2045 sponsored by Delegate Jeff Bourne to finally end qualified immunity,” Virginia NAACP Executive Director Da’Quan Marcell Love said in a statement. “The Virginia NAACP strongly believes that the Commonwealth must end qualified immunity NOW. Black Virginians can’t wait until next January.”
The state NAACP urged the state to convene a special session to end qualified immunity for police. Bills to end these protections for officers were introduced in a special session to address criminal justice reform last year. Although a lot of criminal justice reform bills passed the legislature, lawmakers failed to get the votes for ending qualified immunity.