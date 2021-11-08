(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other members of his administration departed for Europe on an international marketing and trade mission this week.
From Nov. 7 through Nov. 12, the governor and his delegation will participate in 20 meetings in Belgium, Spain and Germany. The meetings will focus on foreign direct investment and include two business roundtables to encourage business leaders to consider Virginia as a location for future investments.
“Virginia has an incredible track record for attracting international companies,” Northam said in a statement. “Our inclusive policies, strong workforce, quality infrastructure, and access to the world-class Port of Virginia make the Commonwealth an ideal location for companies looking to move to the United States. I look forward to building and strengthening relationships this week.”
Northam will visit Basque in Spain. Basque and the commonwealth signed a memorandum of understanding about three months ago, which expresses the intent to develop and implement renewable energy, energy efficiency and storage technology together.
According to CNBC’s rankings, Virginia is the best state in which to do business. However, a recent JLARC report showed that the commonwealth has trailed the national average in GDP, income and labor force growth over the past decade. The state’s growth was less than two-thirds the national average in all three categories.