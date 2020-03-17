(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday urged businesses to impose a 10-person gathering limit and said he is speaking with legal counsel about possibly mandating compliance as a means to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses subject to the limit include restaurants, bars, gyms and malls, which normally serve more than 10 people at a time. Northam said said any person who is out of work because a business is following the guideline will be able to immediately receive unemployment benefits. He said that the usual one-week waiting period for these benefits is being waived.
Northam said he hopes Virginia will not have to do a lot of enforcement of these guidelines, but he will work on putting those measures in place. He said he does not foresee the government mandating businesses close, as has happened in other states.
“Our strategy must focus on mitigating and slowing down the spread of this virus so that our medical system has more time to prepare for the increased pressure that this will put on it,” Northam said at a Tuesday news conference.
The governor also closed the DMV to public access. Online services still will be available and those whose licenses are set to expire will receive an automatic 60-day extension.
Northam encouraged Virginians to wash their hands with soap and water, avoid touching their faces and most importantly, stay home if they feel sick.
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 67 positive COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 91 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said at the news conference that mild is classified as anything that is not severe.
“Included in the mild category is some pretty bad pneumonia,” he said. “I don’t want you to think that you’re just going to get a cold.”