(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued new restrictions Friday as the state experiences increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Northam's action, which takes effect at midnight Sunday, reduces gatherings, expands the state's mask mandate, strengthens enforcement on businesses and establishes an alcohol sales curfew.
“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Northam said.
"The Governor made this announcement just days after telling the public he would not impose any new restrictions in Virginia. And he did it late on a Friday afternoon without holding a press conference or answering any questions," Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said in a statement. " ... This is exactly the kind of ham-handed announcement we've come to expect from this administration."
Indoor and outdoor gatherings, public or private, will be limited to 25 people – down from the current cap of 250. The age at which individuals are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces will drop from 10 years old to 5 years old.
Essential retail businesses must adhere to statewide guidelines for physical distancing, wearing face coverings and enhanced cleaning. Certain essential retail businesses have been required to adhere to these regulations as a best practice, but violations now can result in a Class One misdemeanor.
“Essential retail businesses like small grocers and pharmacies are trying to do all they can to follow health protocols and regulations to keep customers and employees safe," National Federation of Independent Business Virginia State Director Nicole Riley said in a statement. "We hope that the threat of criminal charges will be handled in a judicious way by authorities so that those who have acted in good faith aren’t unfairly penalized.”
Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms must cease the on-site sale, consumption and possession of alcohol at 10 p.m. and close by midnight.
“While we understand the Governor’s concerns about the recent uptick in positive cases throughout the Commonwealth, we worry that this late announcement on a Friday afternoon puts many small businesses in a difficult position to not only understand the new restrictions, but prepare, and comply by midnight Sunday," Riley said. "It will be devastating to hard-hit restaurants and event venues that are already struggling to stay afloat and now they must cope with additional reductions in operating hours and possibly the number of customers. It could mean permanent closures."