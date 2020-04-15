(The Center Square) – The Virginia General Assembly next week will consider Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendments to the transportation bill, which would delay the implementation of a diesel tax increase but keep the gasoline tax increase as planned.
Northam's amendment proposes keeping the diesel tax at 20.2 cents per gallon for another year, rather than increase it to 21.2 cents per gallon as proposed in the legislation passed by the General Assembly. Future increases would continue as planned. The tax would increase to 26.2 cents per gallon July 1, 2021, and then be tied to the Consumer Price Index in subsequent years.
The gasoline tax would go into effect as planned. The legislation increases the statewide gas tax by 10 cents over the course of two years and ties the tax to inflation in subsequent years. It also would impose regional gas taxes on regions that don’t already have one.
Although gas sales taxes differ by region, the current statewide average is 22 cents per gallon. The tax increase would be used to fund transportation projects.
The amendments will be considered by General Assembly, which will reconvene April 22. To try and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the House will meet outside the Capitol, and the Senate will meet in the Dewey Gottwald Center of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.