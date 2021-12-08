FILE - Virginia police

Law enforcement officials respond to reports of a shooting at Ballston Quarter mall in Arlington, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will include $223 million more for public safety officers in his upcoming two-year budget proposal, he announced this week.

Northam’s plan would give newly-sworn state troopers a 7.7% raise, increase the starting salary for correctional officers by 24% and raise the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional officers by about 20%. According to the governor’s office, this would be the largest dollar investment for public safety in the commonwealth’s history.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”

Although the governor proposes the two-year budget before the end of his term, he will leave office in mid-January. The makeup of the government will change with a Republican governor, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, and Republican control of the House of Delegates. Democrats will remain in control of the Senate, which did not have elections in 2021.

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.