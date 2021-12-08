(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will include $223 million more for public safety officers in his upcoming two-year budget proposal, he announced this week.
Northam’s plan would give newly-sworn state troopers a 7.7% raise, increase the starting salary for correctional officers by 24% and raise the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional officers by about 20%. According to the governor’s office, this would be the largest dollar investment for public safety in the commonwealth’s history.
“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”
Although the governor proposes the two-year budget before the end of his term, he will leave office in mid-January. The makeup of the government will change with a Republican governor, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, and Republican control of the House of Delegates. Democrats will remain in control of the Senate, which did not have elections in 2021.