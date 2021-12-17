(The Center Square) – In his two-year budget proposal, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to include $150 million in additional funding for a program designed to attract businesses to the commonwealth.
The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program, which would receive the increase in funds, provides subsidies to local governments to make improvements on potential industrial sites to make them more appealing to businesses. According to the governor’s office, the new funding would increase the marketability of sites in Virginia, which is important to securing business investments.
“These historic investments will be felt in every corner of the Commonwealth and represent an investment in our collective economic future,” Northam said in a statement. “Companies want to invest here, and we can make it easier for them by preparing these industrial sites for their use. We have an opportunity to improve Virginia’s economy and create jobs for thousands of people—so we must take full advantage of it.”
Two-thirds of the new funding would be set aside for mega sites, which would assist businesses with major investments in the commonwealth. The other third of the funding would be set aside for mid-sized investments. To be eligible for funding, the site must contain a minimum of 100 contiguous, developable acres.
“The availability of business-ready sites is one of the leading factors taken into account when companies and site selectors are deciding on a location for a new business operation, and for too long, Virginia has lagged behind in funding for site development,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a statement. “Expanding the Virginia Business Ready Site Program to this extent has the potential to create 20,000 new jobs for hardworking Virginians and enhances our already-nationally recognized business climate.”
Northam is proposing the budget before he leaves office in mid-January, but the final budget bill will need to be approved by the incoming General Assembly members and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. Republicans will have control of the governor’s office and House of Delegates; Democrats will have control of the Senate.