(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam intends to propose a $1 million increase in tuition assistance for members of the state’s national guard, he announced during his “Thank You, Virginia” tour Monday.
In addition to the increased funding, the governor will also propose changes to the operation of the tuition assistance program. Currently, the program awards tuition assistance to guard members up front and requires members to return funds if they do not complete eligibility requirements. The governor’s proposal would switch the model to a reimbursement model so the members are reimbursed for costs after completing a class.
According to the governor’s office, the change is considered best practice and they expect it to increase the total amount of tuition assistance guard members receive.
“Our National Guard members make difficult sacrifices to protect our nation and the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “This investment aims to reward Virginia Soldiers and Airmen and encourage more people to join the program. This is a way to say thank you.”
The program’s funding has not increased since 2008, despite college tuition increasing since that time. The new spending would increase the program’s total funding to about $4 million. Between 400 and 500 members of the national guard apply for this program every year.
“We are excited to be able to offer more members of the Virginia National Guard assistance to pursue higher education,” Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs said in a statement. “Guard members have been at the forefront of response to natural disasters, testing for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic, and answering the call during times of civil unrest in addition to deploying overseas for Department of Defense missions. This is a way for Virginia to show appreciation.”
Northam made the announcement during a departure ceremony in Norfolk. The ceremony was for 300 national guard members who are being deployed to the Middle East.
The governor began his tour more than a week ago to make announcements for what he intends to propose in the upcoming two-year budget. Some of the other proposals include education funding increases and a higher salary for teachers and police officers. He will propose his budget before leaving office in mid-January, but it will need to be approved by the incoming General Assembly and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.