(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday signed into law a series of gun-control bills, including a red-flag law and expanded background checks.
The red-flag law allows a judge or magistrate to order the seizure of a person’s weapons if that person is deemed a risk to himself or others. The judge could order this seizure even if the person is not accused of a crime, charged with a crime or convicted of a crime.
The guns also can be seized before the person is given a hearing, but the law requires the person receive a hearing no later than 14 days after seizure. The law requires police to ask the person to give up his or her guns before the police can get a search warrant to search the house.
Violating the red-flag order is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The background-check legislation closes the so-called gun-show loophole, which had allowed people to purchase firearms through private sales without first going through a background check. The new law eliminates this exemption for most private sales and transfers. The only transfers still exempt from background checks are transfers between immediate family members.
“We lose too many Virginians to gun violence, and it is past time we took bold, meaningful action to make our communities safer,” Northam said in a news release. “I was proud to work with legislators and advocates on these measures, and I am proud to sign them into law. These common sense laws will save lives.”
Other measures signed by the governor include bills that limit Virginians to purchasing only one handgun per 30-day period and require gun owners to report a lost or stolen firearm within 48 hours of discovering it is lost or stolen.
Northam also signed a bill that increases the penalty associated with recklessly giving a child less than 14 years old access to a firearm.
The governor proposed clarifying amendments for two other gun-control measures.
An amendment for Senate Bill 35/House Bill 421, which allow localities to pass additional regulations for firearms, clarifies an exemption for higher education institutions.
An amendment to Senate Bill 479/House Bill 1004, which prohibit people subject to protective orders from possessing a firearm, would allow a judge to hold a person in contempt of court for violating this prohibition.
The bills with proposed amendments will go back to the General Assembly to be reconsidered. The General Assembly will reconvene April 22.
“In November, Virginians called out loud and clear for meaningful legislation to address gun violence in the Commonwealth,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said in a statement. “They demanded action, and we delivered. I am grateful to the governor for his leadership and for signing these bills that will save lives.”
These bills generally received support from legislative Democrats, but opposition from legislative Republicans and gun-rights groups.
“To take a victory lap on such a controversial issue at a time when Virginians are buying firearms at a record pace to protect themselves and their families is counterintuitive," House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, told The Center Square. "To do so at a time when we need all Virginians unified in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic is counterproductive. It was clear from the moment these bills were introduced that they would impact law-abiding gun owners far more than criminals. It’s an unfortunate last chapter in the story of Michael Bloomberg’s efforts to reshape Virginia.”
Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, told The Center Square it was a sad day in Virginia history and the bills signed by Northam will impede the right of honest residents to keep and bear arms.
"These unconstitutional restrictions will not go uncontested," Pratt said. "Gun Owners of America will be announcing its legal challenges very soon."