(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed legislation that will increase the statewide minimum wage incrementally to $12 per hour by 2023.
The legislation raises the minimum wage from $7.75 per hour to $9.50 per hour on May 1, 2021. The wage will increase again Jan. 1, 2022, to $11 per hour and on Jan. 1, 2023, to $12 per hour.
The law also includes language to raise the minimum wage to $13.50 per hour by 2025 and $15 per hour by 2026, but it requires the General Assembly vote to approve the increases at that time. If that vote fails, the $12 minimum wage will be tied to inflation. It also directs three agencies to study the effect a regional minimum wage increase would have on the commonwealth.
The latter two aspects of the bill were part of a compromise between the House and the Senate. House Democrats sought to increase the minimum wage to $15 across the whole state, but Senate Democrats wanted lower-income parts of the commonwealth to be tied to the average regional salary so businesses would not be as heavily burdened.
The legislation initially intended to go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, but lawmakers agreed to Northam's amendment to push back the start date to give businesses more time to recover from the economic effects of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Democrats said the legislation will help the economy, particularly low-income workers, but Republicans and business groups cautioned it could hurt job creation and cause businesses to struggle, especially in the aftermath of COVID-19.
The National Federation of Independent Business said many of its businesses believe they still will be recovering when the law goes into effect in May.
Northam signed other bills earlier this year that he said were designed to protect workers, including bills to combat worker misclassification and wage theft and prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or certain medical conditions, among other things.
“Every Virginian deserves access to a safe and well-paying job,” Northam said at the time. “These new laws will support workers and help our economy rebound as quickly as possible from COVID-19. I am grateful for the General Assembly’s ongoing partnership as we address these critical issues.”
The General Assembly also passed legislation to lift the statewide ban on collective bargaining in the public sector and allow local governments to permit their workers to enter into such arrangements. Northam is expected to sign this bill, as well.