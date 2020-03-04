Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law a criminal justice reform bill that will increase the felony larceny threshold.
The legislation, House Bill 995, will increase the threshold from $500 to $1,000, which means a person can be charged with a larceny felony if that person steals at or above $1,000 in cash or assets.
“While we will continue to hold people accountable for their actions, it’s important that the punishment fit the crime,” Northam said in a Wednesday news release. “This bill will bring Virginia in line with the majority of states in our country, modernizing our law to ensure that one mistake does not define a person’s entire life.”
The last threshold increase was in 2018, when it went up from $200, which was the threshold for more than 30 years. In 35 states and Washington, D.C., the threshold is at or above $1,000.
The legislation was sponsored by Del. Joseph Lindsey, D-Norfolk. It passed the House, 58-40, and the Senate, 26-14, with some bipartisan support, but with opposition from some Republicans.
“The time is past due for Virginia to join other states in setting our felony larceny threshold at a reasonable level," Lindsey said in a statement. “I’m proud to have sponsored this bill, and I’m glad to see it signed.”
This legislation will go into effect on July 1.
Northam also signed House Bill 639, which will permit a person who is civilly institutionalized to conduct his or her annual or biennial hearings through two-way electronic communication unless the acquitted, the acquitted’s attorney or the attorney for the Commonwealth object. The communication must include video and audio. Currently, those who are institutionalized must attend meetings in person.
This legislation received unanimous support in the House and the Senate. The law will become effective July 1.
– The Center Square