(The Center Square) – To fix the lag in eligibility reviews and speed up overall unemployment processing, Gov. Ralph Northam is directing $20 million for additional staff and other upgrades in the Virginia Employment Commission.
Additional funding will pay for 300 new adjudication staffers so the VEC can determine eligibility more quickly and resolve cases in which a person’s eligibility is in question. The money will also fund immediate technology upgrades and modernize the system by Oct. 1, 2021.
The governor’s announcement comes amid a class-action lawsuit directed at the VEC over its failure to quickly determine the eligibility of applicants whose cases are under review. Although the VEC has three weeks to determine eligibility, the commission failed to meet that deadline in 95% of cases, according to the lawsuit, which is spearheaded by several groups, including the Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Legal Aid Justice Center.
Nearly all of the unemployment eligibility reviews were taking 10 weeks or more before eligibility was determined, but some were taking much longer. In a few examples, applicants had to wait several months or even more than a year.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, the commonwealth ranks sixth in the nation for the timely payment of benefits to eligible recipients. However, the funding will help resolve the lag in the resolution of cases that are flagged as potentially fraudulent or ineligible. Those cases represent about 4% of overall claims.
“Virginia is a national leader in getting unemployment benefits to eligible individuals, but it’s clear that complex cases must be resolved more quickly,” Northam said in a statement. “That’s why I’m directing the Virginia Employment Commission invest $20 million to significantly speed up its adjudication process and immediately implement long overdue technology upgrades. This action will address many of the issues that have caused delays and ensure that we continue to deliver relief to Virginians who need it.”
Northam’s executive action requires the VEC to process 10,000 unemployment adjudications per week by June 30 and 20,000 per week by July 31, 2021. Currently, it is processing about 5,700 per week. This will be accomplished through a $5 million contract for the new adjudication officers.
The executive directive will also direct the VEC to expedite an additional contract for services and staff to improve the customer contact center. The governor will also work with the Virginia Congressional delegation to request a change in the federal funding structure, which Northam argues has led the system to be underfunded.
“As Virginia’s chief workforce official, I am always thinking about the Virginians behind the unemployment numbers,” Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy said in a statement. “As we move into the next phase of our recovery, the Governor’s actions will create additional capacity for processing the historic number of claims with indeterminate eligibility.”
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, criticized the government for failing to address these problems more quickly.
“Shame on Virginia if we forget this monstrous failure and unconscionable delay,” Haner said.
The unemployment system has distributed $12,9 billion in benefits since the pandemic began to more than 1.3 million eligible recipients.